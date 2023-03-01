Listen to this article

Honda has prepared a 2023 Civic Type R to pace IndyCar's season-opening race in Florida this weekend. The new pace car is the latest from the automaker, which the racing series has used since 2006.

The Civic won't venture onto the track in its stock form. The automaker added a Honda Performance Development brake package that includes competition rotors, racing pads, and stainless steel brake lines. Honda also installed four-point racing harnesses, an exclusive lighting system, and a graphics package so no one mistakes it for the regular version on the track.

Honda launched the Civic Type R in the US in 2017. The model is now in its second generation here, with the automaker giving it a thorough makeover for the 2023 model year. Honda drastically changed the interior and exterior design, toning down the wild styling of the previous-generation Civic and hotter Type R. However, Honda didn't tweak much under the hood.

The new Civic Type R continues to use the brand's K20C1 engine, which produces 315 horsepower (235 kilowatts) and 310 pound-feet (420 Newton-meters) of torque. That's a small improvement of 9 hp and 15 lb-ft compared to the model it replaced. Honda extracted the extra power from the engine with a redesigned turbocharger, an increased intake flow rate, and a more efficient exhaust system. A six-speed manual is the only gearbox choice in the company's most powerful Civic Type R ever.

The 2023 Civic Type R went on sale in the US late last year. It starts at $43,990 (the price includes the $1,095 destination charge), about $5,000 more than the previous version. It's available in five colors, with three costing an extra $395. Upgrades include $3,100 19-inch forged alloy wheels (matte-black 19-inch spinners are standard), a $2,250 carbon-fiber wing, and a $400 Alcantara steering wheel.

The Honda Civic Type R pace car will make its first outing at this weekend's opening IndyCar race – the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. However, the new model will spend time behind pace cars on the track as HPD has three ready-to-race Civic models available for touring competition.