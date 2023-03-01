Listen to this article

Volkswagen is expanding its lineup of California 6.1 campers by introducing the new Surf trim level in the United Kingdom. This version slots between the existing Beach Tour and Ocean grades. Prices start at £68,234 ($81,824 at current exchange rates).

Inside, the California 6.1 Surf comes standard with a gas cooktop with two burners. The stainless steel sink has a removable washing bowl. Both front seats are heated, and the center stack includes an 8.0-inch infotainment screen. Buyers can select between four- and seven-seat interior configurations.

Like other California variants, the Surf has sleeping space for four people thanks to a loft bed and a rear seat that converts into an area to snooze. A pop-up roof expands the room to stand up. Other amenities include three-zone climate control and an eight-speaker stereo. Adaptive cruise control is an option.

The powertrain consists of a 2.0-liter turbodiesel making 148 horsepower (110 kilowatts) and a seven-speed automatic gearbox. It comes with 16-inch wheels.

If a customer is looking for more features, the higher-spec Ocean trim adds things like a refridgerator and a digital instrument cluster.

The California 6.1 debuted in 2019 as the latest in the long history of VW's Transporter-based campers. One of its novel features was the option of a deployable kitchenette with a one-burner cooktop and small prep space. Buyers could specify this setup with a seven-passenger layout.

VW plans to introduce the ID. California camper with the ID. Buzz electric van as a starting point. Few details are available about it a this time because the model doesn't arrive until sometime after 2025. Assuming the vehicle is similar to the brand's other motorhome offerings, there could be features like a pop-up roof and a kitchenette.

VW doesn't currenttly offer any of its commercial vehicles, including campers like the California lineup, in the United States.