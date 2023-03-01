Listen to this article

The GV80 became the first SUV from Genesis when it was launched on the market for the 2021 model year. It may seem a little too early for a facelift to be under development but a recent spy video suggested the South Koreans are already working on a mid-cycle refresh for the luxury model. We are not sure when this revamped luxury SUV will be launched, though we have an early preview of what it could look like.

Our pals at Kolesa.ru were the first to unhide the camouflaged GV80 prototype spied last month through these two digital drawings. It’s probably not too surprising that the renderings envision the premium vehicle with very subtle styling changes, including a new front bumper with larger air intakes, a new lower grille with a gloss black insert, and new internal graphics for the headlights. Overall, the front fascia won’t be changed much but those little details will make it look fresher.

Gallery: Genesis GV80 facelift renderings

2 Photos

The renderings also propose slightly more radical tweaks at the back. There, the taillights are connected by coast-to-coast LED strips, creating the visual effect of a wider and more mature-looking SUV. Quad exhaust pipes replace the current model’s two oval pipes but this isn’t necessarily a touch we are going to see with the facelifted GV80.

One of the reasons why Genesis is seemingly rushing with the launch of a refreshed version of the SUV is that a coupe-like model based on the GV80 is set to be introduced soon. We don’t have confirmation from the automaker yet but word on the street is it wants to debut both the GV80 facelift and the GV80 Coupe at about the same time. That time probably won’t come until sometime next year, though.

As a reminder, the GV80 is currently sold in the United States with a selection between a 2.5-liter four-cylinder turbo engine and a 3.5-liter V6. There’s a diesel model also available on other markets but it’s offered in America. The same engine range is likely going to be mirrored in the coupe-SUV version.