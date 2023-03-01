Listen to this article

Automobili Lamborghini’s Polo Storico celebrated the 60th anniversary of the company by participating in The Ice motoring event and international concours d'elegance at the St. Moritz frozen lake. The event featured the world's most beautiful classic cars, including the Polo Storico-certified one-off Miura P400 S "Millechiodi," which competed against other vintage cars.

Of note, Automobili Lamborghini's Polo Storico is dedicated to preserving the history of Lamborghini by performing major restorations, certifying historic cars, and helping customers enjoy their classic Lamborghinis to the fullest.

Gallery: Lamborghini At The Ice Concours d'Elegance

5 Photos

The Miura P400 S "Millechiodi" was a highlight of the concours d'elegance due to its unique history and increasingly-coveted Certification of Historic Authentication. This 1969 Miura P400 S, chassis number 4302, left Sant'Agata Bolognese in November 1969, painted Blu Notte. Following a series of Italian owners, it became the property of Giovanni Sotgiu and Walter Ronchi, who transformed it into a tribute to the original Miura Jota. The name "Millechiodi" means "a thousand nails" referring to the rivet-heavy body of the Jota. The car was restored in 2018 and certified by Lamborghini Polo Storico in 2020.

Alessandro Farmeschi, Lamborghini's Global After Sales Director, explained that certifying the Miura P400 S "Millechiodi" was challenging due to its specific deviation from the original specifications. However, since the modifications were well-defined within a historical period and carried out at a high level, it made no sense to bring it back to its original state.

The Iron Dames team of women race drivers, who recently debuted behind the wheel of the Huracan GT3 EVO2 at the 24 hours of Daytona, were special guests of the Lamborghini Polo Storico activities. Sarah Bovy, Rahel Frey, and Michelle Gatting had the unique opportunity to drive the Lamborghini Miura P400 SV on the ice at St. Moritz. The original Countach also appeared side-by-side with the Miuras at the said event.

Polo Storico's program of celebrations for Lamborghini's 60th anniversary will continue in September, with a scheduled 60th anniversary Polo Storico Tour reserved for classic Lamborghini cars in Italy.