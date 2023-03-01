Listen to this article

Nissan has issued a recall for 712,458 vehicles in the US due to a key fob defect. The recall affects two models: the 2017-2022 Nissan Rogue Sport and the 2014-2020 Nissan Rogue. Filed under 23V-093, the recall was submitted to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on February 16, 2023.

According to the documents, the issue is unique to "S" Grade trim level Nissan Rogue and Rogue Sport units that come with a jackknife key manufactured at the Kyushu, Smyrna, and Renault plants. The jackknife key may not hold the key blade in the extended "open" position due to its internal pivot weakening over time. As a result, the key fob could unlock and rotate downwards, potentially turning the vehicle off while driving, increasing the risk of a crash.

Registered owners will be notified of the issue. In the interim, they are instructed to avoid attaching accessories to the key fob and to use the key in the non-folding orientation until the remedy is available. Dealers and rental fleets will be given an interim solution: to insert a fastener into the key slot that will prevent the key from folding.

When remedy parts become available, dealers will be inserting a spacer into the key slot of the customer’s key fob that will not allow the key to collapse.

The affected production dates for the Nissan Rogue Sport are from November 28, 2016, to June 20, 2022. For the Nissan Rogue, the affected production dates are from August 07, 2013, to August 14, 2020. Nissan reports that no other Nissan or Infiniti vehicles are affected by the said defect and recall.

The company has not reported any warning to the customer, and the component name affected is the jackknife key set, with the part number being 80561 – 4BA1B.

Nissan is taking measures to address the issue and has stated that it will reimburse customers for the cost of obtaining a pre-notification remedy, as some of the affected vehicles are no longer under warranty.