The Mini Aceman is the brand's upcoming electric crossover. This spy video catches one during cold-weather development in Scandinavia. As an EV, the vehicle makes very little sound in this clip. The loudest part is the snow crunching as the wheels roll through it.

This Aceman looks the same as the vehicles in earlier spy shots (below). The large headlights sit high on the nose. There's a sensor in the middle of the front end. The lower fascia includes a trapezoidal opening.

In profile, the trim around the headlights is still visible. There's a large window on the side between the C- and D-pillar. The roof has a long overhang at the back.

The rear featured large taillights with a Union Jack design for the lamps. Since this is an EV, there's no need for openings in the bumper for the exhaust outlets.

When Mini debuted the Aceman concept, the company said the model was its first expression of the new Charismatic Simplicity design language. The idea was to adhere to the brand's traditional look, like short overhangs and prominent headlights, while updating the elements for the future.

These pictures don't include a look into the cabin. The Aceman concept includes a large, circular display in the center of the dashboard that handles both instrument and infotainment duties. A row of switches is below the screen. Mini uses a knitted, recycled textile for the show car's upholstery.

The Aceman would reportedly replace the Clubman in Mini's lineup. There are no powertrain details available about the upcoming EV yet. The brand is also working on an electric Countryman, which would allegedly share mechanical details with the new BMW iX1.

It's not clear when the Aceman debuts. We might see it premiere before the end of 2023.