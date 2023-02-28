Listen to this article

The Toyota GR86 isn’t the fastest sports car money can buy. But if you are looking for something to give you fun behind the wheel on a daily basis, it is surely one of the best options on the market. For the hardcore Toyota enthusiasts, however, this is probably not enough for the GR86 to step into the Supra MK4’s shoes, but are they right? It’s finally time to find out.

Carwow’s latest drag race includes a brand-new GR86 and a Supra MK4 with the legendary 2JZ engine. This may seem like an uneven race at a glance but not everything is decided. Before we see which car is the winner, let’s see the dry numbers.

Gallery: 2022 Toyota GR86 Premium Review

23 Photos

Starting with the older model, it has a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six engine delivering 326 horsepower (240 kilowatts) and 320 pound-feet (434 Newton-meters) of torque. Of course, these numbers are relevant to a brand new Supra but given that even the final production examples will soon turn 25 years, we don’t think all the ponies are still under the hood – even in this very good-looking example. The power reaches the rear wheels through a manual gearbox and the car tips the scales at 3,285 pounds (1,490 kilograms).

The same basic layout can be also found in the new GR86, too – a three-pedal transmission sends power to the rear axle. However, there’s a naturally aspirated 2.4-liter flat-four mill delivering 234 hp (172 kW) and 192 lb-ft (260 Nm) of torque. The newer sports coupe is lighter at 2,809 lbs (1,274 kg), which means the weight-to-power ratio of the two cars isn’t that much different. But is that enough to beat the Supra? It’s time to race.

The weather during this drag race isn’t ideal – the track is wet and there’s not enough traction for both sports coupes. This is an unexpected factor that can give the newer model some advantage given its more precise power distribution systems. This race is much closer than what you would’ve probably expected, give it a chance.