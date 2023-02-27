Listen to this article

Inside what will be the UK's largest live music venue will be a bit of Bentley. The bespoke British automaker is lending its design expertise to The Bentley Record Room, a 100-capacity membership club offering an intimate space for artists and their fans. It'll be located within the Co-Op Live arena, which will open sometime this year.

The Bentley Motors design team replicated its luxurious models' custom finishes and designs throughout the space. The will decorate it with Bentley Home furniture, made in partnership with Luxury Living Group, and include low-carbon Beluga leather seating and other high-end touches.

Bentley Global Head of Brand Communications said the company was "delighted to offer music lovers a dedicated Bentley space." The Bentley Record Room is next to the performers' Green Room, offering members high-end dining options, a private host and waitperson service, special events, and more. Members will also receive designated parking and a VIP entrance and have access to the space before, during, and after events at the venue.

If you can't snag a luxe membership to The Bentley Record Room, the £354 million arena will feature 32 bars, restaurants, lounges, and club spaces to enjoy. The venue's creators say the space will rival New York's Madison Square Gardens, Los Angeles' The Forum, and London's The O2. Co-Op Live will open sometime in 2023.

"There's no doubt it will be one of the best and most lavish places to enjoy live events anywhere in the world," said Sam Piccione, Oak View Group's president.

The announcement of The Bentley Record Room comes as the brand's sales continue to rise. Last year was Bentley's best yet, with the Bentayga SUV remaining the best-selling model in the lineup, accounting for 42 percent of the 15,174 sales.

The automaker is also finding success with its bespoke Mulliner division, which has grown since 2020. The company said last year that it was receiving double the requests for special Mulliner paint finishes and triple the requests for personal commissions, and it has designed interiors for airplanes and boats, too, so a bespoke music room isn't that strange for the brand.