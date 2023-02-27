Listen to this article

Pagani is making just five examples of the Huayra Codalunga, so seeing one is a rare phenomenon. Watching the rare hypercar lap an ice track is potentially a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence. This video records the extraordinary spectacle.

Before making it to the ice, the driver nearly crashes the Codalunga. It's hard to gauge the length of that long tail, especially when backing up. The person at the wheel almost reverses into a pedestal until bystanders start yelling.

Gallery: Pagani Huayra Codalunga

12 Photos

On the ice track, the driver initially takes things easy. This makes sense because not only is the Codalunga rare, it's on the track with priceless machines like a Mercedes-Benz C111. Eventually, the person at the wheel is comfortable enough to slide the Pagani a bit.

Pagani debuted the Codalunga in 2022 after two clients approached the company with a commission for a long-tail version of the Huayra. It later found three more buyers for the model. The customers each paid at least €7 million ($7.42 million) for their machine.

The Huayra Codalunga has a twin-turbo 6.0-liter V12 that makes 840 horsepower (617 kilowatts) and 811 pound-feet (1,100 Newton-meters) of torque. The quad exhaust pipes coming out of the back are ceramic-coated titanium and weigh just 9.7 pounds (4.4 kilograms).

The Utopia is the latest model series production model from Pagani. It features cutting-edge materials like the bodywork using carbon fiber that's 38 percent stiffer but at the same density as other applications of the lightweight substance. Buyers can select a seven-speed automated manual or a similar setup with a clutch pedal. Power comes from a 6.0-liter twin-turbo V12 with 852 hp (635 kW) and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm).

The video above highlights more action from this ice-racing event in St. Moritz, Switzerland. The clip focuses on the unique 1950 Ferrari 166MM/212 Export "Uovo," but keep an eye out for the Pagani in some of the shots.