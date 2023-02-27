Listen to this article

A pair of McLarens are the latest cars to join Lego's Speed Champions line of affordable kits. Builders can assemble models of the iconic McLaren F1 LM and the far more modern Solus GT. The set includes both vehicles and retails for $34.99, £39.99, and €44.99, depending on the buyer's region. It goes on sale on March 1.

Gallery: McLaren F1 LM And Solus GT Lego Speed Champions

18 Photos

McLaren built the F1 LM as a road-legal version of its cars that competed in endurance racing, including winning the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans. This small-scale version wear's the brand's iconic Papaya Orange paint color. It measures roughly 5.5 inches (15 centimeters) long, 2.5 inches (7 centimeters) tall, and 1.5 inches (4 centimeters) tall. The model comes with a figure wearing a racing suit.

The Solus GT debuted during Monterey Car Week in 2022. It's a single-seat, track-only model with a limited production run of 25 units. Rather than a McLaren engine, the vehicle uses a Judd-sourced 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 engine that makes 829 horsepower (619 kilowatts) and 479 pound-feet (650 Newton-meters). The automaker estimates that reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) takes 2.5 seconds, and the top speed is over 200 mph (320 kph).

Lego's Solus GT model measures around 6.5 inches (16 centimeters) long, 3 inches (8 centimeters) wide, and 1.5 inches (4 centimeters) tall. Like the F1 LM, it comes with a figure in a racing suit.

"Together with Lego Speed Champions, we have created our first ever McLaren double pack which features the iconic McLaren F1 LM and our latest track focussed hypercar, the Solus GT of which only 25 will be sold to customers and which was originally created as a video game concept car," said McLaren Automotive Chief Designer Goran Ozbolt about the new kit.

If you're more of a fan of McLaren in Formula One, Lego has a kit in its highly detailed Technic line of the race car. There are 1,432 pieces, and the model retails for $179.99.