Bugatti is an extraordinary automaker in every aspect you can think of – from the actual supercars to the customer experience and build quality. When you make some of the fastest vehicles on the planet, you have to meet requirements that other manufacturers haven’t probably even heard of. And to ensure every single piece of every supercar it assembles is right where it has to be, Bugatti even has its own metrologist.

In general, a metrologist uses very precise measurements in science and industry to make sure that processes and products meet high standards, according to UK’s National Careers Service. In Bugatti’s case, Gregoire Haller-Meyer is responsible for measurements and analysis of components and their optimal placement on each vehicle Bugatti builds. The ultimate goal is for every single Bugatti that comes out from the Molsheim factory to be perfectly assembled and to perform at its very best.

“All components must be technically and optically perfect in every respect. But, above all, the overall appearance of a Bugatti must be one of perfect harmony. The exterior and interior of each creation must possess a perfect balance between aesthetics, comfort, and quality. For example, I have to find the reason why the gap between two components deviates from our specified tolerances by just one millimeter. After all, this could possibly lead to undesirable noises at the high speeds reached by our hyper sports cars,” Haller-Meyer explains.

Bugatti’s metrologist uses traditional manual tools, as well as modern 3D scanners with an accuracy of up to 0.005 millimeters. The latest and highly complex professional software helps him generate and analyze data of quality, grade, tolerances, dimensions, and different components. When Haller-Meyer finds a component that doesn’t meet the fitment requirements, he begins deeper analyses in an attempt to find the root of the problem.

When the issue is identified, he starts working in close collaboration with Bugatti’s engineers and craftsman, and an individual approach is then designed for each particular case. The metrologist discusses his findings with specialists from Molsheim’s Atelier or external suppliers if the situation requires it. Often resolving the problem may involve adapting the particular components, but sometimes a replacement part is also needed. Once the new or fixed component is installed again, Haller-Meyer ensures the required parameters are met and the problem won’t occur again.