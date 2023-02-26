Listen to this article

Ford Horizon 5 is set to get an expansion in March known as the Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure. The new expansion introduces a variety of features, including a new location called Sierra Nueva, a range of biomes to explore, and an exciting lineup of vehicles, with the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum as the headliner. The trailer video above should give you an idea of what's to come with this expansion.

Sierra Nueva is a rugged and diverse location, featuring miles of various driving roads. The location includes a range of biomes to explore, including the town of Pueblo Artza, a huge abandoned quarry, epic deformable sand dunes, a tight and twisting desert gorge, rolling green hills, and an entirely smashable palm forest.

Gallery: Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure includes a large number of racing events, including timed point-to-point Horizon Rally stages, traditional multi-car Horizon Races, and challenging night races. In Horizon Rally events, the player will see a selection of new HUD elements that can be toggled on or off. The video game also features a dynamic night-time spotlight to improve visibility in rally events taking place after sunset.

The expansion introduces 10 new-to-Forza cars, all specialized for the extreme off-road nature of Sierra Nueva. The headliner is the Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum – an all-electric truck that produces gobs of power and is equipped with multi-link suspension with coil springs, allowing it to adapt to the most rugged terrain.

Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure offers players the opportunity to build their own rally machine with all-new parts and an anti-lag system with spectacular flame effects and fire-cracker audio. Launch control has also been added as a new assist for all cars, ensuring players can pull off that perfect rally start.

The Forza Horizon 5 Rally Adventure will be released on March 29, 2023, to Xbox consoles, PC on Windows and Steam, and Cloud Gaming (Beta).