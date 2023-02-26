Listen to this article

The BMW M3 Touring and Audi RS6 Avant are both high-performance German wagons that combine practicality and speed. However, there are significant differences between them in terms of power outputs, engines, transmissions, and weight. Carwow, however, is up to compare each metric beyond the spec sheets.

In this drag race, the new BMW M3 Touring challenges the Audi RS6 Avant in a drag race. Not only is it a regular straight-line contest but the weather condition are not too good, calling for more traction from these two estates. That said, the matchup between these two cars is a bit of a handicap in favor of the Audi, given that it's a class above the BMW.

Gallery: 2023 BMW M3 Touring

81 Photos

Starting with the power outputs, the Audi RS6 Avant is more powerful than the BMW M3 Touring. It is equipped with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 that churns out 592 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The M3 Touring also has a pair of turbochargers connected to a 3.0-liter straight-six that produces up to 503 hp (375 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) of pull. The Audi has a significant advantage in terms of power output, though weight is another point of contention.

As the RS6 Avant is bigger than the M3 Touring, it's also heavier at 4,575 pounds (2,075 kilograms) compared to the Bimmer's 4,112 lbs (1,865 kg).

Both long-roof cars come with all-wheel drive, which provides excellent traction and handling. However, Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system is known for its superior grip and stability, particularly in adverse weather conditions. Did it have the advantage in this particular wet drag race?

After several tries, the contest for German wagon supremacy went down to which had the best traction at launch. Goes to show that the M3 Touring, despite being a class lower than the RS6 Avant, has what it takes to punch above the class. Watch the video above to see the results.