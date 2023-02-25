Listen to this article

DMC has introduced its latest creation, the Lamborghini Huracan EVO3. After undergoing various modifications to improve its performance, style, and aerodynamics, DMC calls it the pinnacle of all Huracan modifications it has ever done. More importantly, it now produces gobs of power to go with that aggressive look.

Behind the rear seats, the Huracan EVO3 comes with a 5.2-liter V10 engine that has been modified by DMC to generate 700 horsepower (522 kilowatts). To achieve this, the German tuner has employed modifications such as an ECU tune and the addition of a new titanium exhaust system. The latter doesn't only enhances performance but also produces a prominent exhaust note.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan EVO3 By DMC

8 Photos

Up front, you can't miss the Huracan EVO3's new carbon fiber front hood inspired by the Lamborghini Huracan STO. It is lighter than the stock hood and has a closed design to prevent rainwater from entering the area underneath. That said, this hood is touted not only for its practicality but also for the added aggressive and sporty look to the V10 supercar.

Moreover, carbon fiber air scoops replace the grille on the rear engine bay of the Huracan EVO3. The air scoops are designed to suck air into the engine compartment, improving cooling and hence improving performance. The new air scoops add a distinctive look to the car, setting it apart from other Huracans on the road.

DMC has also modeled the Huracan EVO3's new carbon fiber wing after the Huracan GT3 EVO2's massive wing. However, it is slightly redesigned to comply with FIA regulations that state a wing can only be as wide as 92 percent of the car's total width. Of note, the DMC Huracan EVO3's carbon fiber wing measures 5.7 feet (1,750 millimeters), improving downforce and stability at high speeds.

DMC didn't disclose the pricing of the Huracan EVO3, but we don't think it would a cheap purchase. Better contact them directly if you're interested.