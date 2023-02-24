Listen to this article

Owners of certain Genesis G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 models should be on the lookout for a recall notice from the automaker. The company is recalling 65,000 vehicles because their seat belt pretensioners may explode during a crash.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Safety Recall Report, over-pressurized pretensioner pipes could abnormally deploy when the vehicle is in a crash. This could send metal fragments into the vehicle’s cabin, possibly endangering and injuring occupants. However, Genesis isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this problem.

Model Years Affected Production Dates Number Affected G80 2021-2023 Jul 25, 2020 – Jan 25, 2023 9,720 GV60 2023 Feb 4, 2022 – Dec 27, 2022 940 GV70 2022-2023 Mar 10, 2021 – Jan 11, 2023 21,917 GV80 2020-2023 Jul 27, 2022 – Dec 29, 2022 32,940

Genesis will fix the issue at no cost to the owners. The automaker will send recall notifications via first-class mail with instructions on how to repair the vehicle. Owners will be asked to bring their vehicles to a Genesis dealer, where a service technician will install a cap to prevent the pretensioner from abnormally deploying. According to the Safety Recall Report, the cap will secure the pretensioners’ micro gas generator and pipe during deployment.

This recall is arriving several months after Hyundai issued one last May for the same issue. That one affected 239,000 sedans, including the Elantra, which is about to undergo a radical redesign due to sliding sales. While Genesis has no record of any injuries related to the issue, Hyundai vehicles have some. Hyundai and Genesis also issued recalls in 2021 related to the same issue of exploding pretensioners. The earlier recall affected certain GV80, GV70, and Elantra models.

