The Mansory Gronos Coupé EVO C is the long name for the coachbuilder's new two-door conversion for the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. The company is making just eight of them, and each buyer gets to specify how their example looks. To show off what's possible, this one highlights the body in the color-shifting shade Fludium Paint Chrome Atmosphere.

Mansory starts by taking a regular G-Class and stripping off the doors. The team then slices through the body and shifts the B-pillar rearward. This also requires fitting longer panels of glass along the sides because the location of the previous C-pillar is gone.

The conversion also shifts the door mounting points to the B-pillar so that they open the opposite way of most vehicles. This involves relocating the hinges and handles.

The body also gains a front fascia with integrated, yellow lights. The hood with a prominent scoop has the appearance of forged carbon fiber. A light bar attaches to the front of the roof, and there's a wing on the back.

If a buyer prefers, Mansory can even do an armored version of this machine.

Inside, each customer can specify the SUV's upholstery and finishes. This one has stark white leather and gold trim. Tan sections keep the cabin from being too monotone. The front seats fold forward to provide access to the two chairs in the back. Mansory says its changes to the G-Class retain all of Mercedes' safety tech.

The engine also gets some upgrades. Mansory pushes the output to 900 horsepower (671 kilowatts) and 885 pound-feet (1,200 Newton-meters). The company estimates the SUV can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.3 seconds. The limited top speed is 153 mph (250 kph).

This is Mansory's second recent coupe conversion. In January, the company debuted the Venatus Coupe Evo C that took the Lamborghini Urus and slices off the rear doors. It planned to make eight of them.