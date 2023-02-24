Listen to this article

Audi is updating the entire A3 lineup. The model isn’t that old, with the automaker launching the fourth-generation model a few years ago. Nonetheless, the company has determined it’s time to refresh it, so here we are. The newest batch of spy shots captures a sedan variant cold-weather testing and bundled in some light camouflage.

The camouflage continues to hide the Audi’s refreshed styling. The headlights look the same, but we expect the automaker to make other tweaks to the model’s face, likely altering the bumper, grille size, and intakes to keep the design feeling fresh for a few more years. We expect Audi to give the A3 the brand’s updated badging.

The back of the A3 sedan is wearing less camouflage than the previous examples, showing off the taillights. They appear to retain their shape, but Audi gave them new internal designs. The new graphics likely coincide with the automaker tweaking the bumper styling. For example, the rear marker lights are now vertical instead of horizontal like on the current car, and there are likely other minor changes.

Our spy photographers haven’t captured the interior. However, the latest pics capture a portion of the dashboard, and we don’t expect Audi to make any significant changes to the car’s posh and relatively new interior. The automaker significantly redesigned the cabin when it revealed the fourth-generation model a few years ago, getting a digital instrument cluster and an in-dash infotainment display. The automaker could tweak the software or make other minor changes, but it should remain relatively unchanged.

If Audi plans to make any powertrain tweaks, they are a mystery to us. We doubt the company will make big changes during the car’s mid-cycle refresh. Our spy photographers have already captured the hotter S3 and RS3 out testing, so expect those potent models to return.

We don’t know when Audi will reveal revamped the A3, but we expect it to happen sometime this year. The company could announce the entire lineup or stagger the launch, giving the S3 and RS3 special attention. The revamped A3 should go on sale in the US for the 2024 model year.