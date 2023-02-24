Listen to this article

In August 2022, Fernando Alonso signed a multi-year deal with Aston Martin, proving once again that age is just a number. Aside from driving Gaydon's Formula 1 car, the 41-year-old Spaniard also has access to the road-going models, including the first-ever SUV. A new ad shows the two-time F1 champion behind the wheel of the hotter DBX707, Britain's answer to the likes of the Lamborghini Urus Performante and Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT.

Teaming up with Lance Stroll for the upcoming 2023 F1 season, Alonso stars in a commercial where he does what the vast majority of DBX707 won't – take the super SUV to the track and trash it around. With a starting price of over $230,000 that can reach $300,000 with all the bells and whistles, it's understandable why not a lot of owners will dare to hoon their prized possessions.

One of the most potent SUVs money can buy, the Aston Martin DBX707 uses a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine from AMG. In this application, it has been tuned to deliver 697 horsepower and 663 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque to unlock a 0 to 60 mph sprint in as little as 3.1 seconds. Flat out, it’ll do 193 mph.

That's not too shabby for such a large luxury SUV that weighs 2,245 kilograms (4,940 pounds). Let's just say Fernando Alonso's 2023-spec F1 car is a tad lighter, at just 796 kilograms (1,755 pounds) per regulations. The DBX707 may weigh nearly three times more, but it's also much more luxurious and practical, not to mention a lot cheaper. It also packs a much larger engine than the puny 1.6-liter V6 of the single-seater. We kid, of course.

Honestly, we'd rather see Alonso have fun in the Valkyrie since the hypercar has a strong connection to F1, especially the track-only AMR Pro version. AM has another motorsport-derived car in its portfolio, the Valhalla, with a spiritual successor of the Vanquish also planned for the coming years.