More than just a simple case of rebadging, the Blue Oval has announced it'll introduce its MEB-based electric crossover on March 21. A new tweet from Ford Model e Europe general manager Martin Sander shows Ford of Europe Director of Design Amko Leenarts providing a sneak preview of the vehicle. It's currently known by its generic "Medium-size Crossover" moniker and will be assembled in Cologne, Germany.

Lest we forget Ford has also announced plans for a "Sport Crossover." Logic tells us that these two models will serve as equivalent versions of the ID.4 and ID.5, respectively. Car paparazzi have only spotted the former so far, featuring boxy styling by largely doing away with the curvy lines of the ID.4. The spy shots have suggested the overall appearance will be vastly different compared to the VW model assembled in Zwickau, Emden, Chattanooga, and at a couple of factories in China.

Ford Electric Crossover Spy Photos

12 Photos

Ford has been tight-lipped about the technical specifications, although it's safe to assume they'll be largely carried over from the ID.4. It'll be interesting to see whether the partnership between the two automakers allows Ford to use the dual-motor, all-wheel-drive setup of the GTX, which has just under 300 horsepower and 460 Newton-meters (339 pound-feet) of torque.

This Medium-size Crossover will be positioned below the Mach-E but above the electric Puma crossover coming in 2024 from the Craiova factory in Romania. Ford is overhauling its European lineup by adding these three electric SUVs and phasing out the Fiesta supermini later this year. Come 2025, the compact Focus family will also be axed. The midsize Mondeo has already been discontinued.

We'll remind you that Ford of Europe has pledged to go completely electric by the end of the decade, with the commercial side to follow after 2030. This transition to EVs has repercussions on the workforce as 3,800 employees will be let go within the next three years, with 2,800 jobs from the engineering field.

Meanwhile, the yet-to-be-named Ford is expected to go on sale later this year and fight other crossovers riding on a dedicated platform such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Kia EV6 twins.