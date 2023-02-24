Listen to this article

The Volkswagen ID. Buzz – the modern interpretation of the legendary bus – debuted about a year ago with a funky design, purely electric powertrain, and sustainable solutions such as non-animal leather and cabin components made of recycled materials. Some of these green innovations will be now carried over to the brand’s other ID models, including the ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, and even the upcoming ID.7.

With the ID. Buzz, Volkswagen introduced extended use of recycled materials. For example, materials made of ocean plastic or old PET bottles are used for different surfaces around the interior, while the outer seat cover material is made of what Volkswagen calls Seaqual yarn, comprised of 10 percent collected marine debris. Combined, these solutions save more than 30 percent of CO2 emissions compared with conventional materials used in the automotive industry.

Gallery: Recycled materials used in VW ID vehicles

7 Photos

Additionally, some of the headliner surfaces and floor coverings are made from recycled polyester, while other recycled plastics are used in the insulating layer of the carpet of the ID. Buzz. On the exterior, recycled materials can be found in the underbody protection cladding and the wheel housing liners. Last but not least, Volkswagen no longer uses chrome decorations for the door panels and steering wheel as the firm replaced them with liquid paint with a chrome look that has a bio-based binder. Without going into specific details, Volkswagen says most of these solutions will be now applied to the rest of the ID family, including the facelifted ID.3 and the upcoming ID.7.

Speaking of the refreshed ID.3, it will be unveiled on March 1 this year with minimal design tweaks but notable changes inside the cabin. In addition to more recycled materials, Volkswagen also promises higher-quality surfaces and a 12-inch touchscreen display, and a redesigned center console with two cupholders. The hot hatch enthusiasts are probably going to be happy to learn a performance GTX version is also under development for a launch with the facelifted model. Meanwhile, Volkswagen also works on a longer wheelbase version of the ID. Buzz, which will be sold in the United States.