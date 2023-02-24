Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

Rumors about an entry-level, sub-$25,000 Tesla have been circulating the web for years and it seems that we will finally know more during the company’s Investor Day. This early and unofficial rendering provides an early look at the base EV.

Volkswagen intends to launch its flagship electric vehicle in 2026, setting “new standards in terms of range, charging speed, and digitization.” It is expected to take the shape of an ID.4-sized sedan with bubbly shapes as previewed in this rendering.

Volkswagen’s flagship combustion-powered SUV is in for a refresh, which is expected to arrive in May this year. It'll become the company's first model sold in Europe with an illuminated badge and this rendering eases the wait until its official premiere.

Hyundai isn’t happy with the market performance of the Sonata sedan and wants to shake things up with a thorough facelift for the model. The early spy shots suggested the front fascia could get a Staria-inspired redesign and this rendering uncovers the model’s refresh.