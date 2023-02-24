Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
2024 Hyundai i10 Facelift Drops Camo In New Spy Photos
Here's what Hyundai plans for its updated i10. The engineers cover up the nose and tail of the little car to keep the public from seeing the changes.
Gallery: Hyundai i10 New Spy Photos
Hyundai Sonata Caught Hiding Major Redesign In First Spy Photos
The current iteration of the Hyundai Sonata is only a couple of years old, but the brand appears to be readying some extensive changes to it for a future update.
Gallery: Redesigned Hyundai Sonata Spy Photos
Kia EV9 Spy Shots Capture Electric SUV With Production Body, Lights
Kia has lots more EVs on the way. The EV9 will be among the biggest of them.
Gallery: New Kia EV9 Spy Photos
Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied, Looks Ready For Production
We are seeing a lot of the Lamborghini Aventador successor recently. It sports a similar look to the previous model but with larger intakes, especially on the side.
Gallery: New Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spy Photos
Land Rover Defender SVX Spied Up Close Showing Rugged Details
Land Rover is preparing an even more rugged and possibly more powerful model to fit above the Defender V8.
Gallery: Land Rover Defender SVX Spy Photos
Maserati GranCabrio Spied Under Development In The Snow
Maserati is preparing a new droptop version of the Gran Turismo. It will be mechanically similar but will offer the ability to retract the roof.
Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Spy Photos
Three Mercedes-Benz CLA Sedans Spied Testing With Heavy Camouflage
Here's a trio of Mercedes-Benz CLA sedans. These are the next-gen model and possibly have electric powertrains.
Gallery: Mercedes EQA / CLA Sedan Spy Photos
Mercedes V-Class Facelift Spied With Redesigned Interior
The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a commercial van, and it is about to receive a big interior upgrade.
Gallery: Mercedes V-Class facelift spy photos
Peugeot 2008 Crossover Hides Redesigned Face In New Spy Photos
Peugeot is preparing to give the 2008 a refresh with an updated look for the nose and tail.
Gallery: New Peugeot 2008 Spy Shots
Next-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Spied In Production Body
This Kodiaq development vehicle wears the model's production body. The grille seems a bit taller than the existing one. The bottom portion of the split headlights is larger.
Gallery: Next-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Production Version Spy Photos
VW ID.2 Mule Spied For The First Time Wearing ID.3 Body
Volkswagen is working on an even smaller EV that would fit below the ID.3. This one is still under heavy camouflage to keep the world from seeing the final design.
Gallery: VW ID.2 mule spy photos
VW ID. Buzz LWB Spied With No Camouflage
The VW ID. Buzz van will receive a long-wheelbase version for folks looking for more room. This will also be the version that the United States will get.
Gallery: 2024 Volkswagen ID. Buzz LWB Spy Photos
Sources: CarPix, Automedia