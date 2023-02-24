Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

2024 Hyundai i10 Facelift Drops Camo In New Spy Photos

Here's what Hyundai plans for its updated i10. The engineers cover up the nose and tail of the little car to keep the public from seeing the changes.

Hyundai Sonata Caught Hiding Major Redesign In First Spy Photos

The current iteration of the Hyundai Sonata is only a couple of years old, but the brand appears to be readying some extensive changes to it for a future update.

Kia EV9 Spy Shots Capture Electric SUV With Production Body, Lights

Kia has lots more EVs on the way. The EV9 will be among the biggest of them.

Lamborghini Aventador Successor Spied, Looks Ready For Production

We are seeing a lot of the Lamborghini Aventador successor recently. It sports a similar look to the previous model but with larger intakes, especially on the side.

Land Rover Defender SVX Spied Up Close Showing Rugged Details

Land Rover is preparing an even more rugged and possibly more powerful model to fit above the Defender V8.

Maserati GranCabrio Spied Under Development In The Snow

Maserati is preparing a new droptop version of the Gran Turismo. It will be mechanically similar but will offer the ability to retract the roof.

Three Mercedes-Benz CLA Sedans Spied Testing With Heavy Camouflage

Here's a trio of Mercedes-Benz CLA sedans. These are the next-gen model and possibly have electric powertrains.

Mercedes V-Class Facelift Spied With Redesigned Interior

The Mercedes-Benz V-Class is a commercial van, and it is about to receive a big interior upgrade.

Peugeot 2008 Crossover Hides Redesigned Face In New Spy Photos

Peugeot is preparing to give the 2008 a refresh with an updated look for the nose and tail.

Next-Gen Skoda Kodiaq Spied In Production Body

This Kodiaq development vehicle wears the model's production body. The grille seems a bit taller than the existing one. The bottom portion of the split headlights is larger.

VW ID.2 Mule Spied For The First Time Wearing ID.3 Body

Volkswagen is working on an even smaller EV that would fit below the ID.3. This one is still under heavy camouflage to keep the world from seeing the final design.

VW ID. Buzz LWB Spied With No Camouflage 

The VW ID. Buzz van will receive a long-wheelbase version for folks looking for more room. This will also be the version that the United States will get.

Sources: CarPix, Automedia

