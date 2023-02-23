Listen to this article

When Subaru announced the 2024 Impreza would drop the sedan body style, we knew entry-level pricing would be higher. Now, we know exactly what the increase is. The least-expensive 2024 Impreza is $24,085, including Subaru's mandatory $1,090 destination charge. Compared to the cheapest 2023 Impreza, it's a significant jump of $3,270.

If you're simply cross-shopping entry-level Subies, that's a hefty increase. However, with the cheaper sedan and manual transmission no longer offered, the new Impreza Base is now a five-door hatch with a CVT. With that in mind, buyers still pay more for the latest version but the price difference is a more reasonable $1,470. It's worth mentioning that Subaru's destination fee for 2024 is also up slightly, $1,090 versus $1,020 on outgoing models.

Gallery: 2024 Subaru Impreza

48 Photos

With that cleared up, Subaru shares pricing for all three 2024 Impreza trims offered at launch. Stepping up from Base is the Impreza Sport, checking in at $26,085. The range-topping model is the RS at $28,975. Again, these prices include destination fees.

Here's a breakdown of 2024 Subaru Impreza pricing.

Model/Trim Base Price MSRP (incl. $1,090 destination fee) Impreza Base $22,995 $24,085 Impreza Sport $24,995 $26,085 Impreza RS $27,885 $28,975

Subaru doesn't have an online configurator yet for 2024 models, so we don't know how expensive the latest Impreza can get. However, we do have some costs on available option packages, including alloy wheels for $350 on the Base trim and a $1,900 package for Sport that adds blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, an all-weather package, and a moonroof. Exclusive to the RS is a $2,070 package that includes the moonroof with a power driver seat and upgraded stereo. With that plugged in, the 2024 Subaru Impreza RS price hits $31,045.

Debuting in November 2022, the 2024 Impreza ushers in the sixth generation of Subaru's enduring compact car. In Base and Sport trims, it features a 2.0-liter flat-four making 152 horsepower and 145 pound-feet of torque. The return of the RS trim is notable for this new gen-model, as it last appeared in the US market way back in 2001. More than just an appearance package, the RS uses a larger 2.5-liter engine developing 182 hp and 178 lb-ft of torque.

Look for 2024 models to reach Subaru dealers in the US starting in early summer.