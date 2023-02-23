Listen to this article

Volkswagen has been teasing the refreshed ID.3 since December 2022. The model's unveiling is on March 1, 2023, and gives the automaker a little bit of time to preview the vehicle a little more before the premiere. The latest look provides a fantastic glimpse at the headlights.

The lamps have a pointier shape than the ones on the current ID.3. The video showcases that the headlights feature a variety of smaller points of illumination in the housings. An LED strip runs around the outside and spans into the center of the nose, with the VW logo keeping the two sections from connecting.

Spy shots show us that the honeycomb-styling elements in the lower fascia are gone. Vertical air curtains are now on the outer edges.

An earlier teaser showed off the refreshed ID.3's tail. Like the front, the lamps receive an updated design.

Gallery: 2023 Volkswagen ID.3 facelift spy photos

13 Photos

Inside, the ID.3 gains a 12-inch touchscreen display. VW also intends to improve the quality of the interior materials. A redesigned center console would have room for two cupholders. A removable compartment in the cargo area's floor would increase the practicality of loading stuff back there.

We don't have any details about powertrain or battery changes for the updated ID.3 yet. These mid-cycle updates are usually when automakers introduce these revisions.

After the refreshed ID.3's launch, VW will reportedly introduce a high-performance GTX version. The exact powertrain specs aren't officially available yet. A rumor suggests the model would have two electric motors, providing all-wheel drive. This setup in the ID.4 and ID.5 provides 299 horsepower (223 kW) and 339 pound-feet (460 Newton-meters)

VW is investing around $487 million (€460 million) to upgrade the Wolfsburg factory, and some of those improvements are specifically for building the updated ID.3 there. The automaker also plans to introduce an EV SUV riding on the MEB+ platform.