Listen to this article

GM Defense LLC, a subsidiary of General Motors, and the Tawazun Council, a UAE government entity, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on the development of advanced mobility and power solutions for military and government customers. This partnership is the first for GM Defense in the Middle East and aims to expand the company's reach in the region.

The MOU will cover cooperative research and development, regional production and assembly, and post-production support, with a focus on integrated vehicles, power and propulsion, and autonomy and connectivity. GM Defense aims to take advantage of its parent company's expertise in battery electric technology to bring innovation to global defense and government customers.

"Our collaboration with Tawazun Council is an important step in expanding our reach to defense and government customers in the Middle East," said Steve duMont, GM Defense president.

GM Defense sees this partnership as a significant step to transition its global customers to a more electric, autonomous, and connected future.

The Tawazun Council, which supports defense and security investments, promotes innovation, and conducts research and development in the defense industries, is positioned to support GM Defense's entry into the Middle Eastern market. The Council's operations, production, and development capabilities can help GM Defense deliver world-class technology to military and government customers.

As part of the MOU, the companies will develop vehicles that incorporate advanced technologies such as fuel cells, power generation, and connectivity, promoting greater efficiency and flexibility for military and government customers.

Of note, GM Defense has also been tasked by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) of the US Department of Defense to develop the Ultium platform for military vehicles. GM's Ultium platform is a highly advanced battery technology that combines an electric vehicle battery architecture and propulsion systems. The platform's modular and scalable design allows for the use of various chemistries and cell form factors, making it adaptable to new and emerging technologies.