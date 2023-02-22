Listen to this article

We're less than a month away from Dodge revealing the seventh and final Last Call model. It'll debut on March 20, with the automaker releasing a new teaser video each week leading up to the big reveal. The latest preview is just as cryptic as the last, showing a leprechaun intravenously injecting a gold liquid into its veins, transforming it into a monster.

Dodge titled the latest 25-second teaser "Runnin' Hyde," which likely references Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde's dueling personalities. The automaker also hints at the final Last Call Charger or Challenger model undergoing a "powerful metamorphosis" that's "fueling the core of the ultimate Dodge special-edition vehicle.” It could dominate the street and the track.

Reading between the lines, the gold liquid could be a reference to E85. Last year, reports surfaced alleging that Dodge was planning to install a modified engine into the final Hellcat that would run on that fuel. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 was rumored to make 909 horsepower (669 kilowatts), putting it far above the 840-hp (602-kW) Demon.

The final 2023 Dodge Last Call model will debut on March 20. The automaker is hosting the Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Vegas event at Las Vegas Motor Speedway that day. Tickets are on sale now, and the event will include celebrity appearances, including Grammy-winning artist Diplo, alongside the reveal of the final Last Call trim. Its identity remains a mystery; however, we suspect it's a Hellcat-powered Challenger.

Dodge announced the launch of the Last Call trims in August 2022. The automaker didn't provide any details at the time about the special models, but it did say that each one would share a connection with an iconic model from the past. The automaker was supposed to reveal all seven last year, but supply chain issues delayed the final one's launch until next month.

Dodge will post a new video teaser each week leading up to the car's March 20 reveal. The next one drops on March 1, and each one is supposed to reveal clues about the car's identity and performance DNA. What will we have to decipher next week?