Listen to this article

If you love Range Rovers and skiing, prepare yourself for something special. This is the (deep breath) 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition. For those wondering about the name, Deer Valley is the location of a major ski resort in Park City, Utah, where this very exclusive Range Rover will have its public debut.

How exclusive you ask? Only 20 will be built, each wearing the same shade of Deep Gloss Vermillion Red with black trim. Each rides on 23-inch SV gray satin wheels with carbon accents, and a second set of wheels and tires for winter use will be included. A special ski roof box is mounted on top, and moving inside, the Deer Valley Edition features a gray/black leather interior with forged carbon panels and special Deer Valley Edition door sills. And each one comes with a price tag of $165,000.

shop now save over $3,400 on average off MSRP* on a new Land Rover Range Rover Sport shop now

Actually, the price is $166,475 with the mandatory $1,475 destination fee added in and yes, that's a tad more expensive than the $106,400 2023 Range Rover Sport Autobiography on which the Deer Valley Edition is based. It's also considerably more than a new Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition with every single option box checked, but there are a few other items worth mentioning on this special model. Buyers get two custom sets of Hinterland Skis, which list for $2,450 per set on Hinterland's website. Land Rover will also donate $5,000 from each sale to the Youth Sports Alliance, so that's nearly $10,000 extra right there.

It's expensive for sure, but the P530 version of the Range Rover Sport isn't a slouch. Using a BMW-sourced twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8, it generates 523 horsepower that goes to all four wheels. When not clawing through snow, it's enough for this posh SUV to reach 60 mph in 4.3 seconds, en route to an electronically limited top speed of 155 mph.

Gallery: 2023 Land Rover Range Rover Sport: First Drive

16 Photos

Obviously, Land Rover is aiming the Deer Valley Edition at a very specific customer base. In fact, guests staying at the Range Rover House in Park City will have first dibs on buying one.

"The Range Rover Sport Deer Valley Edition is for those who appreciate a modern expression of luxurious alpine life," said Joe Eberhardt, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America. "We are proud to introduce this ultra-exclusive vehicle to our guests at Range Rover House Park City, an ideal location to showcase the style and capability of the Range Rover Brand."