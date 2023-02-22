Listen to this article

Toyota partners with the Japanese fashion label Undercover to create a limited-edition version of the Aygo X. For now, there's just a brief teaser video of it. The full debut happens at Paris Fashion Week on March 1.

Interested folks in Europe can register at the automaker's site to get access to what the company describes as "our hidden city where the worlds of Toyota and Undercover meet. The page doesn't provide any other hints about what the companies are planning.

The teaser video doesn't reveal much about what makes this Aygo X special. The car is silver, and there's a black grille in front. Inside, the seats have Undercover branding. They appear to have a different pattern on the lower section than what this hatchback generally comes with.

Designer Jun Takahashi founded the Undercover fashion label in 1990 while he was still in college. In 1994, the brand presented its first collection for the 1994/1995 autumn and winter season. The company participated in Paris Women's Fashion Week for the first time for spring/summer 2003. In addition to creating its own designs, Undercover has partnered with brands like Nike and Uniqlo.

Toyota debuted the latest generation of the Aygo X for Europe in 2021. Where previous iterations came from a collaboration with Peugeot and Citroën, the latest one comes entirely from the Japanese automaker by riding on the GA-B platform.

Power comes exclusively from a 1.0-liter three-cylinder that makes 71 horsepower (53 kilowatts) and 69 pound-feet (93 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers can get either a five-speed manual or a CVT.

According to Toyota's specs, The Aygo X with the five-speed takes 14.9 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) and a top speed of 98 mph (158 kph). The CVT is slightly quicker to 62 mph by taking 14.8 seconds, but the top speed falls to 94 mph (151 kph).