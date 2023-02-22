Listen to this article

A new spy video has captured a couple of versions of the Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe out winter testing. The model will sit alongside the AMG SL that debuted in late 2021, giving the automaker a pair of two-door, 2+2 sports cars.

The video captured two different AMG GT Coupe prototypes. One example housed rounded tailpipes, while the other featured four rectangular ones, the telltale sign of AMG’s most powerful version. However, snow caked onto the back obscured the charging port’s location.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe PHEV spy photos

17 Photos

Mercedes will offer the AMG GT Coupe several powertrain options. However, specific information remains a mystery. The entry-level AMG GT 43 will likely feature only combustion power, while a mid-level AMG GT 53 might add hybrid assist for even more power, as we’ve seen some test vehicles with round exhaust pipes paired with a charging port.

The AMG GT 63 will sit at the top of the model lineup, but we don’t know much about the engine. The automaker could find a way to squeeze the 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 from the AMG GT 63 S E Performance into the coupe, which would explain the charging port visible on other examples. The setup produces up to 843 horsepower (628 kilowatts) and 1,084 pound-feet (1,469 Newton-meters) of torque in the four-door Mercedes.

The new SL could indicate what engines Mercedes will offer in the GT Coupe. The two are companions within the automaker’s lineup. The SL 43 features the M139 turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder making 384 hp (286 kW) and 354 lb-ft (479 Nm) of torque, which could power the coupe equivalent. The SL 63 features a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 without any electric assistance making up to 577 hp (430 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of torque.

Mercedes hasn’t set a debut date for the AMG GT Coupe, but it should happen later this year. The car should go on sale in early 2024 and will likely reach US dealers with a six-figure price tag. Mercedes lists the SL as starting at $137,400, which does not include the destination charge.