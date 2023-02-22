Listen to this article

Hot on the heels of the new GranTurismo, Maserati is preparing to introduce the latest iteration of the GranCabrio droptop. This one is conducting cold-weather testing.

The GranCabrio's exterior design matches closely with the GranTurismo coupe. The camouflage hides the specific details, but the two models appear to share the same front and rear styling. Obviously, the major exception is this model's fabric roof rather than the other model's fixed hardtop.

Gallery: Maserati GranCabrio Spy Photos

19 Photos

These photos don't include a look inside the GranCabrio. However, we'd expect it to be very similar to the GranTurismo coupe because the exterior styling has such a close resemblance to the droptop. The vehicle has screens for the instruments, infotainment, and HVAC controls.

All signs suggest the GranCabrio would share powertrains with the GranTurismo. Expect it to launch with Maserati's 3.0-liter twin-turbo Nettuno V6. For the hardtop, the powerplant makes 489 horsepower (365 kilowatts) and 442 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque in the Modena grade or 550 hp (410 kW) and 479 lb-ft (650 Nm) in the Trofeo trim.

Maserati will also offer a Folgore fully electric version of the GranCabrio. This setup in the GranTurismo consists of three electric motors – one at the front and two at the rear. In total, the powertrain makes 750 hp (560 kW) and 995 lb-ft (1,350 Nm) of torque. There's a 92.5-kilowatt-hour battery pack.

The brand recently announced that the 2024 GranTurismo starts at $174,000 for the Modena model and $205,000 for the Trofeo. The coupe arrives in showrooms in the United States in the second quarter of 2023. Pricing for the Folgore isn't yet available, and it goes on sale after the combustion-powered variants.

Generally, automakers charge more for convertibles than coupes. This means the GranCabrio would likely cost more than the hardtop. Maserati is already teasing the convertible's debut for an undisclosed date in 2023.