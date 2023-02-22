Listen to this article

With 60,936 and 5,137 deliveries in the United States and Canada respectively, 2022 was the Ram ProMaster’s second best-selling year in history. For the 2023 model year, the light commercial van received a fresh new face and a super high roof option, and even more important changes are planned for the 2024 ProMaster. Ram now confirms it will soon release a fully-electric version of the ProMaster.

In its 2022 full-year sales report, the automaker announces the ProMaster BEV will be unveiled later during the first half of this year. The customer deliveries in the United States will begin in the second half of 2023, which means we are likely to see examples of the electric bus in the brand’s next-year sales report.

Unfortunately, this is everything Ram is willing to share about its full-size all-electric commercial van so far, though we might have a hint at what to expect. According to a report from MoparInsiders, the ProMaster EV will be heavily based on the Fiat e-Ducato for the European market.

The Italian van was co-developed with DHL and launched in 2021 with a single electric motor with an output of 120 horsepower (90 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (280 Newton-meters) of instant torque. Customers in Europe can buy the e-Ducato with either a 47-kilowatt-hour or 79 kWh battery for a range of up to 170 miles (280 kilometers) on a single charge measured by Europe’s WLTP mixed cycle. According to estimations, a range of about 230 miles (370 km) can be expected in the urban cycle.

Commercial van customers will probably be more interested to hear how much the e-Ducato can carry, assuming the ProMaster will have similar if not identical numbers. The battery-powered van from Italy has a cargo volume of between 350 and 600 cubic feet (10 to 17 cubic meters) and a maximum payload of 4,300 pounds (1,950 kilograms). It will be interesting to see whether the new Super High Roof option introduced for the ProMaster in 2023 will be also available for the electric version of the bus.