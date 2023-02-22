Listen to this article

It's the dream of car enthusiasts everywhere to take a great car on an epic drive in a stunning remote location. Ask them, and most will tell you the vehicle and the road they'd choose for the adventure. For many people, that car would be a Porsche and a winding two-lane road. That is why the latest video on Porsche's YouTube channel is so satisfying.

Recently Mark Webber put the new Porsche Taycan 4 Cross Turismo through its paces along a stretch of road known as Jacob’s Ladder in northern Tasmania. The road is remote, full of peaks and rugged hairpin turns. Climbing to the top of Ben Lomond, it's one of the scariest drives in Australia and not passable in winter without a guide, four-wheel drive, and snow chains.

Climbing from sea level, Webber, a former Formula One driver and FIA Endurance champion, races along the tarmac full of switchbacks and stretches barely wide enough to accommodate one lane. Eventually, he breaks out into the light of the setting sun along a sinewy two-lane road. The Taycan is fast, racing along stretches of paved and unpaved road, but is eerily quiet, its electric motors lacking the ferocity of a 911 GT3.

But the purpose of this drive is not to bask in a loud symphony of exhaust. It's to promote the capabilities of the Taycan 4 Cross Turismo in a setting for environmental conservation. As Webber says, "This versatile all-rounder has pure Porsche DNA and uncompromising dynamics." The message is clear. It's both an electric vehicle and a Porsche, one that inspires the confidence and passion that define the automaker.

The Taycan 4 Cross Turismo may not be the first vehicle people think about when dreaming of an epic drive. However, Porsche is betting enough people will see it as the ideal "all-rounder" to put in their garage. Porsche has already sold over 100,000 Taycans since production started in 2019. It's the fourth most popular Porsche behind the Cayenne, Macan, and 911.