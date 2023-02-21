Listen to this article

Hyundai's swoopy Ioniq 6 EV will reach US dealerships in the spring, and now we know how much it will cost. The South Korean brand has announced pricing for all Ioniq 6 trim levels, including standard-range and long-range models. And it all starts at $41,600 plus a $1,115 destination charge. Combined, the least-expensive Ioniq 6 is $42,715.

That starting price gets you a 2023 Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range model with rear-wheel drive. Hyundai has confirmed this trim level for the US market, featuring a 53-kWh battery back. It uses a single electric motor with an output of 149 horsepower, riding on 18-inch wheels. Hyundai states the SE's range in this configuration is 240 miles.

Stepping up a notch is the SE Long Range at $46,615 (destination fee included), utilizing the automaker's larger 77.4 kWh battery pack. Horsepower is also up – 225 to be exact – and it has an EPA-estimated range of 361 miles. This is also a rear-wheel drive model; adding all-wheel drive reduces range to 316 miles but power increases to 320 hp with a dual-motor layout. The price also increases to $50,115.

On the far end of the pricing spectrum, the range-topping Ioniq 6 Limited AWD rides on 20-inch wheels. It uses the same 320-hp dual-motor layout with the 77.4 kWh battery, though range drops to 270 miles. Pricing starts at $57,215 before options.

Here's a complete breakdown of 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 pricing by trim level.

Model/Trim Power/Drive Base Price MSRP (w/ $1,115 destination) 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 149 HP/Single Motor RWD $41,600 $42,715 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Long Range 225 HP/Single Motor RWD $45,500 $46,615 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD Long Range 320 HP/Dual Motor AWD $49,000 $50,115 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD Long Range 225 HP/Single Motor RWD $47,700 $48,815 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD Long Range 320 HP/Dual Motor AWD $51,200 $52,315 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD Long Range 225 HP/Single Motor RWD $52,600 $53,715 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD Long Range 320 HP/Dual Motor AWD $56,100 $57,215

The 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 made its global debut in July 2022, with a US-specific debut following in November. All Ioniq 6 models feature 800-volt, 350 kW fast-charge capability that can recharge from 10 percent to 80 in approximately 18 minutes. Other standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, a 12.3-inch display, dual-color ambient lighting, and a plethora of driver-assist systems such as lane-keep assist, blind-spot monitoring, cross-traffic alert, smart cruise control, and more.