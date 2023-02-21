Listen to this article

Lamborghini partners with Japanese artist Ikeuchi to create the Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 art car and the Time Gazer sculpture. The creations are part of the Italian automaker's effort to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2023. These works will be on display in Tokyo.

The Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 highlights Ikeuchi's preference for a cybernetic aesthetic. The odd 111100 name is the binary code for the number 60 in recognition of the automaker's anniversary.

Gallery: Lamborghini Huracan STO Time Chaser_111100 Art Car

22 Photos

The design remains largely stock in the front, except for additional graphics below the headlights and on the center of the hood. While the rest of the body is a stark shade of white, the doors are gray. Things get really weird at the back, where Ikeuchi mounts a box with colorful elements inside with a look reminiscent of computer graphics cards. One side looks like the back of a PC case with faux outlets for plugging in cables.

If Ikeuchi's Huracan isn't futuristic enough for you, then his Time Gazer sculpture takes the look for more in that direction. He uses parts from the Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary, Diablo SE30, Murcielago 40th Anniversary, and Aventador LP-720-4 50th Anniversary to create something that looks like a gaming cockpit with the aesthetic of Blade Runner.

The Time Gazer includes a chair with a Lamborghini wheel directly above it. A split keyboard is directly in front of the occupant's hands, and there are an array of toggle switches in the center. In front of the seat, there are a pair of high-mounted screens. Miscellaneous computer parts decorate the sculpture. Davide Sfrecola, Head of Japan Automobili Lamborghini, said Ikeuchi included elements like broken motherboards, pieces of plastic, and electrical wiring.

Ikeuchi's artistic aesthetic takes inspiration from the high-tech, yet vaguely dystopian design of cyberpunk and from robot anime. Both of these elements are easy to see in his work with the Italian supercar maker.