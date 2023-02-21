Listen to this article

The Peugeot 508 has a refresh on the horizon. A new teaser video announces that we get to see it on February 24. The clip's description includes the hashtag #PSE suggesting that the updated performance version arrives at the same time.

Spy shots (below) give us a glimpse of the updated 508. It features updated headlights that seem to be narrower. A wide, trapezoidal opening is in the lower fascia. At the back, the taillights have new graphics. Inside, the model reportedly receives an updated infotainment system.

Gallery: Peugeot 508 Liftback And Wagon Facelift Spy Photos

14 Photos

The Peugeot Sport Engineered (PSE) variant is the hottest version of the existing 508. It has a 1.6-liter four-cylinder and two electric motors, and the total output is 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 384 pound-feet (520 Newton-meters) of torque. It's the most powerful road-going model ever available from the brand.

The plug-in hybrid uses an 11.5-kilowatt-hour battery. It lets the vehicle cover 26 miles (42 kilometers) on purely electric power in the WLTP cycle.

The 508 PSE gets to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 5.2 seconds. The top speed is an electronically limited 155 mph (250 kph).

There's no indication whether Peugeot would update any of the 508's powertrains for this refresh. Mid-cycle updates are usually when automakers introduce these updates.

In January 2023, the French brand announced a plan to launch the E-308, E-308 SW, E-408, E-3008, and E-5008 electric vehicles in the next two years. In addition, the company said a 48-volt hybrid system was coming to the 208, 2008, 308, 3008, 5008, and 408. By 2030, the brand intends to offer only EVs in Europe.

Following the merger between FCA and PSA to become Stellantis, there was briefly a rumor that they intended to bring the Peugeot brand back to the United States. The automaker eventually dropped the idea in favor of focusing on Alfa Romeo in the US.