The Volkswagen ID. Buzz is possibly the hottest thing in the van segment today. It mixes retro design cues with a modern fully electric powertrain and a practical cabin. This EV bus isn’t available in the United States yet but that is about to change with the launch of a longer wheelbase version. If you’ve been wondering whether the stretched body would hurt the cute appearance, fear not – we have new photos that show the LWB model in its full glory and we can confirm it’s still absolutely adorable.

Our photographers in Northern Finland caught a prototype of the ID. Buzz LWB testing with virtually no camouflage. Compared to the previous spy photos of the electric bus we had, this trial vehicle now wears the production model’s front fascia as opposed to the Multivan’s front end of the van from April last year. We see no signs of disguise anywhere around the body, which probably means Volkswagen is very close to completing the development work on the model.

Gallery: VW ID. Buzz LWB new spy photos

5 Photos

As you can see in the photos, this stretched version will have a longer wheelbase and the size of the rear doors hints at the length that will be added. According to preliminary information, the LWB will be 10.6 inches (30 centimeters) longer than the standard model, which is 4.71 meters long. If these numbers are accurate, the longer version will hit the 5-meter mark.

All that added space will allow for up to three rows of seats to be installed, reportedly mounted on a rail system that will give them the freedom to rotate, swivel, and slide in different directions. We also expect benefits in the cargo area and logic tells us the extended wheelbase will also unlock more space for a larger battery pack. Whether that means the ID. Buzz LWB will be offered with a larger battery, we can’t confirm for the time being, though we’ve heard rumors about a potential new 111 kWh battery pack.

Why should you be excited about what you see in the gallery above? If you happen to be in the EV market for a large, practical, and cool vehicle, the ID. Buzz LWB should answer all your needs. And, as mentioned above, it will be sold in the United States starting next year.