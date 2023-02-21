Listen to this article

BMW is one of the very few premium automakers that still see a future in the traditional sedan and wagon segments. The current 5 Series is about to be replaced by a new generation model later this year and we’ve already seen a solid number of prototypes testing on public roads. We expected the G60-generation sedan will arrive towards the end of the year but it seems that it could make its official debut way earlier than we thought.

BMW Blog has it on good authority the 2024 5 Series should be introduced before the summer of this year. Technically, the first day of the summer is June 21 and logic tells us we will probably see it before that date. Production should start in the fall of 2023 and the first customer deliveries are reportedly planned for early next year.

The highlight of the new 5er range will be the all-electric version. The i5 will become the first production battery-powered 5 Series in history and initially, it will reportedly be offered in two versions – i5 eDrive40 and i5 M60. The first one has a single-motor layout with rear-wheel drive and a peak output of around 335 horsepower. The latter will act as the i5’s range-topper with two electric motors, around 600 hp (447 kW), and an all-wheel drive.

As far as the combustion-powered models are concerned, electrification will play an important role here, too. There will be at least two hybrid models, one with four cylinders and one with six cylinders, and there’s also a rumor for an M560e flagship PHEV sharing its powertrain with the M760e. The M5 will eventually become the ultimate hybrid with an electrified V8, most likely also sold in wagon form.

On the outside, the next-gen 5 Series is expected to feature an evolutionary design. On the inside, however, there will be massive changes, highlighted by the transition to BMW’s iDrive 8 / 8.5 infotainment system with a 12.3-inch driver's display and a 14.9-inch infotainment screen housed within a slightly curved glass enclosure. Fewer physical buttons and more AI technologies will be at focus.