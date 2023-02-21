Listen to this article

Back in December last year, we shared the first spy photos with the refreshed Mercedes-Benz V-Class family. At the time, we only had shots of the electric EQV model but today, we finally have photos of its combustion-powered brother. The changes on the outside seem minimal but there are important improvements already visible inside the van.

Our spies near the Arctic Circle caught two prototypes of the refreshed V-Class. Judging by the wheels, bumpers, and tinted wheels, the vehicle with the Westfalia roof equipment seems to be a higher-spec model. Both machines have their front ends lightly camouflaged, hinting at possible changes to the headlights and grilles. The small amount of disguise at the back probably means we shouldn’t expect more than just new graphics for the taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes V-Class facelift spy photos

13 Photos

Far more important improvements seem to be in the cards for the interior. These first shots inside the cabin reveal the V-Class will get a dual-screen layout for the dashboard, replacing the previous more old-school approach with a small center display and analog gauges in the instrument cluster. The center console below the infotainment display is also new and houses physical buttons the climate control.

Moving further down, the area between the front seats is occupied by a large console with infotainment buttons. There’s also a touchpad in the center, which means there will be a few different ways to control the infotainment system. The steering wheel is also new and features what look to be capacitive touch buttons. The gear shifter remains on the steering column, right of the steering wheel.

The refreshed V-Class is likely going to arrive in Europe later this year. In the United States, the van is sold as the Metris and for the 2023 model year, it is available for at least $43,600 for the passenger version. However, the future isn’t bright for the model in America as it is expected to be discontinued later this year.