Just when we thought we've seen everything, Mercedes takes us by surprise with its bonkers one-off G-Class. The off-roader has been modified to incorporate design cues inspired by Moncler's puffer jacket. The Milan-based luxury fashion design house worked with the three-pointed star on the crazy project for this year's London Fashion Week. It's hard to miss the gargantuan zipper or the reflective surfaces said to "underpin the claim to luxury."

It's officially labeled as an art piece part of Moncler's "The Art of Genius" show but we'd reckon it would be a better fit for the Michelin Man. Look beyond the shiny surfaces and you will realize the Project Mondo G is based on a three-door G-Class, which Mercedes isn't selling. Indeed, the one-of-a-kind machine is shorter than the production model as it measures only 4.6 meters (181.1 inches).

Project Mondo G based on Mercedes G-Class

Fitting those wheels of epic proportions has increased the total width to an imposing 3.4 meters (nearly 134 inches). The one-of-a-kind G now stands 2.8 meters (about 110 inches) tall and tips the scales at 2,500 kilograms (5,511 pounds), so it's heavier than the regular model despite having a shorter body. Mercedes says the boxy SUV's visible signs of patina highlight the vehicle's versatility and durability.

Mercedes and Moncler decided to illustrate the contraption in a winter landscape that appears to be out of this world. The official renderings look like something Midjourney or another AI-based app would create, and it's safe to say Project Mondo G is even weirder than last year's WILL.I.AMG. That was based on the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe but with fewer doors and a G-Class face.

Lest we forget Mercedes has also collaborated with the late fashion designer Virgil Abloh in 2021 for Project Maybach. It was an electric off-roader coupe with unconventional boxy styling. As with previous projects, Project Mondo G is strictly a one-off affair. The German luxury brand hints the bubbly G-Class will lead to additional projects co-developed with Moncler.