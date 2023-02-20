Listen to this article

The February update for Gran Turismo 7 introduces significant new content to the racing game. It's available on February 20 at 10:00 PM PST (February 21 at 1:00 AM EST or 6:00 AM GMT).

This update gives Gran Turismo 7 support for the new PS VR2 virtual reality headset, which launches on February 22. Players with the goggles can access all of the races and game modes, except for 2P Split Screen. Plus, there's a VR Showroom feature in the Garage area to take a close look at the cars in virtual reality.

Gallery: Gran Turismo 7 February 2023 Update Version 1.29

20 Photos

Gran Turismo 7 takes advantage of PS VR2's foveated rendering feature. This uses the headset's eye-tracking to display the area where the player is looking in high definition. It also supports 3D audio.

The update also adds five cars to the game's already expansive offerings.

The 1965 Honda RA272 was the brand's second Formula One car.

The 1970 Citroen DS 21 Pallas was the luxurious version of the French brand's quirky-looking sedan. This is one of the models with four headlights, instead of two lamps from the model's original introduction.

The 1973 Porsche 911 Carrera RS was a high-performance version of the iconic sports car. The automaker has been celebrating the model recently.

The Italdesign Exeneo Vision Gran Turismo is available in both Street and Off-Road modes so the game counts them as two cars. It has a mid-mounted V10 and two electric motors making a total of 1,220 horsepower (910 kilowatts).

The update to Gran Turismo 7 brings the Grand Valley track back to the series. The video above shows long bridges as part of the course. There are Highway 1 and South layouts to pick from.

There's also a new Gran Turismo Sophy AI racing agent that's only available from February 21 to the end of March. The developers will use player feedback to improve this mode in the future.

Finally, there's a new Drift Stage backdrop for taking pictures of your cars. It includes a tutorial to help players through the steps of taking photos of a sliding vehicle.