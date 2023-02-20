Listen to this article

With no roof or windshield and twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine pumping out 804 horsepower (600 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters), the McLaren Elva is a hardcore machine straight from the factory. The German tuner Novitec is ready to give buyers an even more extreme roadster by turning up the output to 907 hp (676 kW) and 655 lb-ft (800 Nm).

To achieve the power upgrade, Novitec installs its N-Tronic module with revised mapping for the fuel injection, ignition, and electronic boost pressure control. The company also adds an exhaust system with reduced back pressure, and buyers can opt to add gold plating o the thermal insulation.

The upgrades allegedly allow the Elva to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 2.7 seconds, 124 mph (200 kph) in less than 4.0 seconds, and a top speed of over 205 mph (330 kph). McLaren's official specs for the stock vehicle are hitting 62 mph in 2.8 seconds, 124 mph in 6.8 seconds, and a top speed of 203 mph (326 kph).

Novitex also offers a set of forged wheels that measure 20 inches in front and 21 inches at the back. The design features seven pairs of spokes. Buyers have can select from 72 colors for them, in addition to a brushed or polished finish.

The Elva already has a low ride height, but Novitec offers a set of springs that drop the car by 0.79 inches (20 millimeters).

McLaren announced the Elva in November 2019 with an asking price of $1.69 million. It initially intended to build 399 of them. In April 2020, the company said that the production run was now 249 examples. The company CEO said at the time that customers wanted the model to be more exclusive. Later in 2020, the automaker decided only to build 149 units of the roadster.

As an option, Elva buyers can add a windshield to the vehicle. It adds just 44 pounds (20 kilograms) to the roadster's weight and has rain-sensing wipers. It's also heated.