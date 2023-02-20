Listen to this article

Peugeot is about to give its 2008 crossover its mid-cycle facelift. Our photographers first spotted the revamped model late last month, but the car only wore its tweaked rear-end design, which the automaker covered up. A new batch of photos captures the crossover with its front end covered and camouflaged for the first time, hinting at some styling tweaks coming to the aggressive-looking face.

The new cladding covers up the design tweaks, and it’s likely hiding a new grille, reshaped headlights, and a massaged bumper. It could share styling cues with the new 308. The crossover’s rear end still has camouflage across it, hiding the new taillights and other changes Peugeot made to the design.

The photos didn’t capture the interior, and previous pics showed Peugeot leaving the dashboard exposed. However, that doesn’t mean it’ll carry over unchanged. The automaker will likely make some changes to the layout and hardware, with the test vehicles our spy photographers have spotted probably not having the new cabin.

When the facelifted Peugeot goes on sale, it’ll arrive with a new mild-hybrid setup. The automaker announced last month that the 2008 would get a 48-volt setup powered by the brand’s PureTech gasoline engine. The engines will make 100 or 136 horsepower (74 or 101 kilowatts) and power the front wheels through a six-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox that incorporates the 21-kilowatt electric motor. The mild-hybrid powertrain could cut the crossover’s fuel consumption by as much as 15 percent.

If full electrification is what you want, Peugeot should have it. The automaker’s e-208 recently got a new electric motor, which should find its way into the 2008. The electric motor makes 156 hp (116 kW) and offers up to 250 miles (400 kilometers) of range thanks to a larger battery in the smaller sibling. The e-2008 should feature the same hardware.

We don’t know when Peugeot will reveal the revamped crossover. The model’s minor styling changes won’t need much time to bake before its ready for its big debut. We expect the crossover to go on sale in the second half of this year.