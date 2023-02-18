Listen to this article

Rolls-Royce Bespoke has experienced a breakthrough year, which has seen its highest value of commissions in the company's history, reflecting its position as the ultimate luxury house. Its clients from around the world have sought to explore the bespoke personalization possibilities, resulting in a record-breaking total value of commissions for a single year.

Throughout the year, the Rolls-Royce Bespoke Collective, consisting of skilled artisans, engineers, and designers, has worked with clients to create unique bespoke creations that incorporate rare, valuable, and emotionally significant objects to each owner's tastes and preferences.

Gallery: 10 Exceptional Bespoke Rolls-Royce Builds

20 Photos

Each motor car is entirely personal and meaningful, reflecting the client's desires. They are considered marvelous works of art, created as the result of the constant pursuit of perfection by the Bespoke Collective. These masterpieces include themes inspired by nature, including the aurora borealis, pearls, orchids, and the latest fashion movements.

One of the most unique examples of bespoke artistry was the Rolls-Royce Phantom "The Six Elements," which demonstrated the unparalleled opportunities offered by the Phantom Gallery. Each of the six one-of-one Phantoms includes a unique artwork hand-painted by world-renowned British artist Sacha Jafri.

Another excellent example of bespoke artistry was the Aurora Borealis Wraiths. Inspired by the breathtaking spectacle of the northern lights, these two bespoke Rolls-Royce Wraith units capture the essence of nature’s celebrated light show. Eager to capture the grandeur and splendor of this natural wonder, the Bespoke Collective developed two new paint hues – Aurora Blue and Borealis Green – reflecting the iridescent beauty of the night-time polar display. Inside, each Wraith features multicolored Starlight Headliners with a constellation of blue, green, and white fibreoptic "stars."

These are only among the brand's exceptional creations. The company's handmade vehicles are known to be a representation of the builders' skill, craftsmanship, and boundless creativity. Clients are happy to pay around half a million euros, on average, for a bespoke vehicle, given the firm's unmatched bespoke capabilities.