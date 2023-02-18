Listen to this article

The Chevy Corvette Z06 is already on the level of supercars, but can it match the McLaren 765LT in terms of performance? In a video, Edmunds pitted the Corvette Z06 against the McLaren 765LT in an unusual contest called U-Drag. The contest included a quarter-mile, hard braking, handling, and a rolling race, all in one. After the first race, the drivers and lanes swapped to ensure everyone got a fair shot.

Both cars have remarkable specs, but the McLaren 765LT boasts 755 horsepower (563 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque, while the Chevy Corvette Z06 produces a bit less at 670 hp (500 kW) and 460 lb-ft (624 Nm) of torque.

The Corvette Z06, with the optional Z07 package, came equipped with aero, carbon fiber wheels, and specially designed tires. Meanwhile, the 765LT was a lightweight, souped-up version of the McLaren 720S, touting power, suspension, and brakes tuned up to the max.

The video began with the two drivers, Reese and Kurt, describing their respective cars' launch controls, with the Z06 having a more complicated setup. Both cars took off with a bang, but the McLaren pulled ahead, leaving the Corvette in the dust. The McLaren won the first round, then they switched lanes for the second race. This time, Z06 got off to a better start, but 765LT quickly regained the lead and won the second round, making it the overall winner.

Edmunds concluded that the pairing was the quickest run in the history of its U-Drag races.

At the end of the video, Reese and Kurt discussed the races, with Kurt expressing amazement at the 765LT's speed and Reese acknowledging that he did not know what the race would look like but was pleasantly surprised at the outcome. There were other important details discussed at the end of the video, recapping how the supercars performed in terms of handling and braking.