Listen to this article

According to new reports, the 2023 Dodge Hornet R/T will cost $41,590 when it goes on sale. That price likely includes the $1,595 destination charge, with the price reaching over $53,000 with all the bells and whistles. CarsDirect cited an order guide as the source of the pricing information. Dodge told Motor1.com that it has not officially announced pricing for the Hornet R/T.

The R/T $41,590 starting price is for the R/T EAWD trim. The R/T Plus EAWD begins at $46,590. Available packages like the Tech Pack, Track Pack, and Blacktop Pack can stretch the crossover’s price tag to over $53,000. A report from Car and Driver says those packages cost $2,995, $2,245, and $1,995, respectively, while Acapulco Gold Paint is an extra $595.

Gallery: 2023 Dodge Hornet

47 Photos

The Hornet R/T uses a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which pairs a 1.3-liter four-cylinder with a 90-kilowatt electric motor. The setup produces a combined 285 horsepower (213 kilowatts) and a punchy 383 pound-feet (519 Newton-meters) of torque. The power can propel the crossover to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 6.1 seconds.

The R/T’s price tag is a sizable premium over the standard model. The entry-level Hornet GT starts at $31,590 (the price includes the $1,595 destination charge). The GT Plus is $36,590. The GT variants lack the hybrid powertrain, instead using a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder that produces 265 hp (198 kW) and 295 lb-ft (400 Nm) of torque that Dodge pairs with a nine-speed automatic transmission. The most expensive non-R/T Hornet costs $44,420 thanks to more than $7,800 worth of options.

The Alfa Romeo Tonale, which uses the same hybrid powertrain as the Dodge Hornet R/T, isn’t that much more expansive than its mainstream counterpart. The Italian automaker decided to drop the pure ICE option, leaving only the hybrid that starts at $44,590 with the destination charge. The cheaper Dodge hybrid could hurt Alfa sales or vice versa. Shortly after the Hornet debuted, a report surfaced documenting the unhappiness within the Italian automaker over the crossovers’ similarities.