All 99 examples of the Bugatti Mistral already have owners, but the car continues to travel the world. Before visiting southern France, the car toured Saudi Arabia's capital late last year. The Bugatti is still making the rounds, with a new walkaround video highlighting some of its intricate design features.

Bugatti built the Mistral "to become the fastest roadster in the world once more." The car can reach 261 miles per hour (420 kilometers per hour) thanks to its brutally potent quad-turbocharged 8.0-liter W16 engine. It pumps out 1,577 horsepower (1,177 kilowatts), aided by an aerodynamic design.

At the front, the Bugatti features a vent underneath the sleek headlights that channel air into the wheel wells. The rear's stunning X-wing taillight motif, which reminds us of the Bolide's backside, is there for more than just looks. The big intakes on the side of the Mistral that feed air to the oil coolers route through to the V-shaped taillights. The roof-mounted intakes behind the cabin supply air to the engine.

Bugatti complemented the precision-designed exterior with an exquisite interior. The Mistral is the first W16 Bugatti to feature woven leather for the door cards. Every detail is of the highest quality, like the wood-accented shifter machined from a solid aluminum block. It features an amber insert of Rembrandt Bugatti's "dancing elephant."

The Bugatti Mistral might be a fast roadster, but it's not the fastest model ever from the company. The same engine powers the Chiron Super Sport 300+ to 304.77 mph (490.48 kph). However, the Mistral does leapfrog the Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, which can only reach 254.04 mph (408.84 mph).

We'll likely see the Bugatti pop up in more places throughout the year as the automaker shows it off. While Bugatti has already revealed it and sold every one they plan to produce, deliveries won't begin until sometime in 2024. The automaker will only make 99 examples, each with a price tag of €5 million. The car could disappear from the public eye once they are in the owners' hands.