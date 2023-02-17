Listen to this article

Genesis has announced the pricing and packaging for one of its all-electric vehicles in the US, the 2023 Electrified GV70. It will be the first-ever Genesis model to be assembled stateside. The Electrified GV70 starts at $65,850 for the Advanced AWD model and $72,650 for the Prestige AWD model.

The Genesis Electrified GV70 is built on the award-winning GV70 platform and is the third electric vehicle from Genesis following the launch of the GV60 SUV and the Electrified G80 executive sedan. The new model features a spacious and well-appointed interior with refined performance and a host of technologies designed exclusively for electric vehicles.

Similar to the Electrified G80 sedan, the ICE-less GV70 is equipped with all-wheel drive as a standard feature. This system intelligently shifts to two-wheel drive when additional power is not required, resulting in improved fuel efficiency. It is worth mentioning the dual motors of this premium SUV, armed with Boost Mode that provides a momentary maximum output of 483 horsepower (360 kilowatts) and 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) of torque.

The Electrified GV70 Advanced AWD comes with an MSRP of $65,850 and includes class-leading standard equipment and technologies, such as a 77.4 kWh battery, an electronically controlled suspension w/ Road Preview, and a set of 20-inch alloy wheels, among others. Additionally, safety is never an option, and the Electrified GV70 Advanced includes the entire suite of available safety and advanced driver assistance systems.

The Electrified GV70 Prestige AWD, on the other hand, has an MSRP of $72,650, and it comes with additional features such as Nappa leather seating surfaces, a leatherette-wrapped upper instrument panel, microfiber suede headliner, head-up display, a 3D instrument cluster, premium audio, active noise control, heated second-row seats, and manual rear door shades.

Of note, the prices mentioned exclude destination and handling. Motor1 has contacted Genesis for this figure and will update this story once we hear back from the company.

Genesis has committed that all new models launched will be all-electric starting in 2025, and that its entire vehicle lineup will be electric by 2030. Moreover, the Korean marque is working to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2035.