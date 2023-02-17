Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi RS6 E-Tron Spied Previewing Future Electric Sport Sedan

Audi is working on the A6 E-Tron electric sedan. It will also spawn a more powerful RS6 version.

Citroen C3 Aircross Spied With Edgy Shapes, Funky Wheels

Citroen is working on a second-gen C3 Aircross. It looks bigger than the current one, and the styling seems to have sharper edges.

Ford Electric Crossover Tries To Hide Boxy Design In New Spy Photos

Ford is developing an electric crossover in Europe. We don't know the model's name yet. The Blue Oval plans to introduce the EV late this year. Production will happen at the automaker's plant in Cologne, Germany.

2024 Kia Sorento Spied Hiding Redesigned Cabin With New Screens

This is our first look inside the refreshed Kia Sorento. Unfortunately, the brand covers the cabin in a piece of fabric, so we can only discern general shapes. We expect it to adopt a dual-display layout similar to the latest Sportage and Telluride.

Mercedes Citan LWB Spied With Very Little Camouflage

Mercedes barely covers this long-wheelbase version of the Citan commercial van. There's just some light camo on the tail. You can easily see the rear window and taillights.

Mercedes-AMG E 53 Wagon Spied Previewing Upcoming Performance Wagon

Mercedes has a new generation of the E-Class under development, and this is one of the hotter models. Like other upcoming performance vehicles from the German brand, this one is a plug-in hybrid.

Mini Countryman EV Spied For First Time

While we know a new Mini Countryman is coming, these spy shots are our first look at the electric variant. We believe it shares underpinnings and powertrains with the BMW iX1.

Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied In Standard, Sport Turismo, And Cross Turismo Trims

We got a great look at the refreshed Porsche Taycan this week. This gallery includes the four-door, Sport Turismo, and Cross Turismo variants.

2024 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Spied Looking Long And Low In The Snow

While it is gone from the US, the Passat is still available in Europe, and a new generation is under development. A sedan model won't be available. Instead, the wagon will be the only body style available.

VW T-Cross Facelift Spied For The First Time With Clever Camouflage

This refreshed VW T-Cross wears camouflage like fake lights in the lower part of the front bumper. At the back, black tape covers portions of the taillights

