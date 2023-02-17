Listen to this article

Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.

Audi is working on the A6 E-Tron electric sedan. It will also spawn a more powerful RS6 version.

Gallery: Audi RS6 E-Tron Spy Photos

15 Photos

Citroen is working on a second-gen C3 Aircross. It looks bigger than the current one, and the styling seems to have sharper edges.

Gallery: Citroen C3 Aircross new spy photos

13 Photos

Ford is developing an electric crossover in Europe. We don't know the model's name yet. The Blue Oval plans to introduce the EV late this year. Production will happen at the automaker's plant in Cologne, Germany.

Gallery: Ford Electric Crossover Spy Photos

12 Photos

This is our first look inside the refreshed Kia Sorento. Unfortunately, the brand covers the cabin in a piece of fabric, so we can only discern general shapes. We expect it to adopt a dual-display layout similar to the latest Sportage and Telluride.

Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento Spy Photos

8 Photos

Mercedes barely covers this long-wheelbase version of the Citan commercial van. There's just some light camo on the tail. You can easily see the rear window and taillights.

Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Citan LWB spy photos

10 Photos

Mercedes has a new generation of the E-Class under development, and this is one of the hotter models. Like other upcoming performance vehicles from the German brand, this one is a plug-in hybrid.

Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Spy Photos

21 Photos

While we know a new Mini Countryman is coming, these spy shots are our first look at the electric variant. We believe it shares underpinnings and powertrains with the BMW iX1.

Gallery: Mini Countryman EV Spy Photos

22 Photos

We got a great look at the refreshed Porsche Taycan this week. This gallery includes the four-door, Sport Turismo, and Cross Turismo variants.

Gallery: Porsche Taycan new spy photos

45 Photos

While it is gone from the US, the Passat is still available in Europe, and a new generation is under development. A sedan model won't be available. Instead, the wagon will be the only body style available.

Gallery: VW Passat Wagon Winter Spy Photos

20 Photos

This refreshed VW T-Cross wears camouflage like fake lights in the lower part of the front bumper. At the back, black tape covers portions of the taillights

Gallery: VW T-Cross facelift first spy photos