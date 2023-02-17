Motor1.com puts up spy shots of upcoming vehicles practically every day and sometimes more often than that. If you want to stay on the cutting edge of what's on the way check out this list of all of the glimpses of development vehicles from the past week.
Audi RS6 E-Tron Spied Previewing Future Electric Sport Sedan
Audi is working on the A6 E-Tron electric sedan. It will also spawn a more powerful RS6 version.
Gallery: Audi RS6 E-Tron Spy Photos
Citroen C3 Aircross Spied With Edgy Shapes, Funky Wheels
Citroen is working on a second-gen C3 Aircross. It looks bigger than the current one, and the styling seems to have sharper edges.
Gallery: Citroen C3 Aircross new spy photos
Ford Electric Crossover Tries To Hide Boxy Design In New Spy Photos
Ford is developing an electric crossover in Europe. We don't know the model's name yet. The Blue Oval plans to introduce the EV late this year. Production will happen at the automaker's plant in Cologne, Germany.
Gallery: Ford Electric Crossover Spy Photos
2024 Kia Sorento Spied Hiding Redesigned Cabin With New Screens
This is our first look inside the refreshed Kia Sorento. Unfortunately, the brand covers the cabin in a piece of fabric, so we can only discern general shapes. We expect it to adopt a dual-display layout similar to the latest Sportage and Telluride.
Gallery: 2024 Kia Sorento Spy Photos
Mercedes Citan LWB Spied With Very Little Camouflage
Mercedes barely covers this long-wheelbase version of the Citan commercial van. There's just some light camo on the tail. You can easily see the rear window and taillights.
Gallery: Mercedes-Benz Citan LWB spy photos
Mercedes-AMG E 53 Wagon Spied Previewing Upcoming Performance Wagon
Mercedes has a new generation of the E-Class under development, and this is one of the hotter models. Like other upcoming performance vehicles from the German brand, this one is a plug-in hybrid.
Gallery: Mercedes-AMG E53 Wagon Spy Photos
Mini Countryman EV Spied For First Time
While we know a new Mini Countryman is coming, these spy shots are our first look at the electric variant. We believe it shares underpinnings and powertrains with the BMW iX1.
Gallery: Mini Countryman EV Spy Photos
Porsche Taycan Facelift Spied In Standard, Sport Turismo, And Cross Turismo Trims
We got a great look at the refreshed Porsche Taycan this week. This gallery includes the four-door, Sport Turismo, and Cross Turismo variants.
Gallery: Porsche Taycan new spy photos
2024 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Spied Looking Long And Low In The Snow
While it is gone from the US, the Passat is still available in Europe, and a new generation is under development. A sedan model won't be available. Instead, the wagon will be the only body style available.
Gallery: VW Passat Wagon Winter Spy Photos
VW T-Cross Facelift Spied For The First Time With Clever Camouflage
This refreshed VW T-Cross wears camouflage like fake lights in the lower part of the front bumper. At the back, black tape covers portions of the taillights
Gallery: VW T-Cross facelift first spy photos
Sources: CarPix, Automedia