A large recall of Tesla vehicles equipped with full self-driving (FSD) software is now underway. It includes all Tesla models currently available, going back to 2016 for the Model S and Model X, 2017 for the Model 3, and 2020 for the Model Y. 362,758 vehicles are subject to the recall.

At issue is the functionality of FSD in certain situations which could allow "a vehicle to exceed speed limits or travel through intersections in an unlawful or unpredictable manner," thus increasing the risk of a crash. The recall notice posted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) specifically calls out intersections, noting that vehicles using FSD could proceed straight despite being in a turn lane.

Failing to completely stop at intersections with stop signs or proceeding through yellow lights without caution are also mentioned among potential issues, as is speed. The recall summary states that cars using FSD might "respond insufficiently" to speed limit changes, nor account for driver adjustments to exceed posted limits.

As the problem deals with software, the fix will be an over-the-air update. The details of the update aren't mentioned in the general recall notice, but associated documents in the safety recall report state the update will "improve how FSD Beta negotiates certain driving maneuvers" in the aforementioned situations of concern. The associated documents also state Tesla did not concur with the NHTSA analysis of this potential problem, but issued the recall "out of an abundance of caution."

Tesla's Autopilot and FSD systems have been under federal investigation for some time now, during which the NHTSA identified the concerns leading to this recall. A recall request was sent to Tesla on January 25; as of February 14, Tesla identified 18 warranty claims potentially connected to FSD functionality in certain situations. The automaker is not aware of injuries or deaths relating to these issues.

Owner notification letters will be sent out on April 15. It's unclear at this time when the software update will be administered.