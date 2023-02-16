Listen to this article

Every week we publish a lot of renderings. While some of them preview actual new models coming in the next few months, others are mostly done for fun. Those imagine super-futuristic creations that are likely not going to hit the production lines anytime soon, if ever at all.

Here at Motor1.com, we all love virtual drawings and that’s why we figured we’d share one extra rendering article every week. It combines the best design exercises our own artists create, as well as images provided by independent automotive designers, students, and just regular gearheads.

We’ll update this article with the new renderings from the last week every Thursday. Thus, you’ll have all cool digital interpretations handy when you want to take a brief look into the future.

After introducing the new X1, BMW is also preparing to launch its coupe sibling, the X2. After many spy photos, we can preview that crossover with an exclusive rendering. The actual car isn’t coming until later this year, though.

There are new rumors circulating the web, claiming that Toyota could turn the Century into an SUV. This very unofficial rendering shows what this model could look like when (and if) it arrives later this year. Word on the street is sales in Japan could begin this summer.

The first new BMW product based on the new Neue Klasse platform is expected to come in 2025 and take the shape of a sedan. We don’t know much about its design, though this rendering proposes styling inspired by the i Vision Dee Concept from CES 2023.

Hyundai has strong presence in the performance segment but the automaker doesn’t offer a sporty coupe. This rendering imagines what a two-door Elantra N could look like as a successor to the Hyundai Coupe.